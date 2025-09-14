Left Menu

High-End Aluminium Alloy Project Deemed Commercially Unviable

A high-end aluminium alloy project in Andhra Pradesh, developed by Nalco and MIDHANI, is commercially unviable due to low demand and low aluminium consumption in India. The 60,000 TPA project was intended to reduce import dependency in defence, aerospace, and automotive sectors but faces closure after ministry reviews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 10:25 IST
High-End Aluminium Alloy Project Deemed Commercially Unviable
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A joint project by Nalco and Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd in Andhra Pradesh aimed at producing high-grade aluminium alloys has been deemed commercially unviable, a recent report revealed. The project, projected to have a capacity of 60,000 tonnes per annum, could not generate sufficient demand in the Indian market.

The initiative, named Utkarsha Aluminium Dhatu Nigam Ltd, sought to bolster the defense, aerospace, and automotive sectors by establishing a domestic supply chain, thereby reducing import dependency. However, inadequate domestic demand and low aluminium localisation in key industries have thwarted its viability.

Ministry reviews and market surveys have led to discussions about closing the project. The facilities at MIDHANI, a Defence Ministry PSU, remain focused on producing strategic materials. The closure decision reflects larger market challenges despite earlier collaborations seeding strategic alloy advancements like the aluminium-lithium alloy for space with ISRO.

TRENDING

1
Car Tumbling Over Flyover in Delhi: A Minor Escape and Unrelated Mysteries

Car Tumbling Over Flyover in Delhi: A Minor Escape and Unrelated Mysteries

 India
2
Revolutionizing Tobacco Harm Reduction in India

Revolutionizing Tobacco Harm Reduction in India

 India
3
Crawford Conquers Canelo: Unanimous Victory in Las Vegas

Crawford Conquers Canelo: Unanimous Victory in Las Vegas

 Global
4
Beneficial impact of GST will be there for all products from start of day till people go to bed: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.

Beneficial impact of GST will be there for all products from start of day ti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025