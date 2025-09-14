India Expands PLI Scheme to Boost White Goods Sector

The Indian government is reigniting interest in the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme by reopening the application window for white goods, specifically air conditioners and LED lights, for 30 days. This window, active from September 15 to October 14, aims to attract further industry investment, according to an official statement.

Both new applicants and existing beneficiaries looking to transition to higher-value segments will be eligible to apply under specific conditions. The incentives, available for the remainder of the scheme's duration, could apply for up to two years if new or existing participants opt for higher investment categories.

To date, 83 applicants have pledged investments totaling Rs 10,406 crore, supporting domestic production of components previously underrepresented in India. Conceived with a budget of Rs 6,238 crore, the initiative stretches until FY 2028-29, aiming to bolster the local manufacturing sector's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)