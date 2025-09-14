Left Menu

India Expands PLI Scheme to Boost White Goods Sector

The Indian government has reopened the application window for the PLI scheme to boost investments in the manufacturing of ACs and LED Lights. The initiative aims to enhance local production for a period of seven years, attracting over Rs 10,406 crore in committed investments so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 11:49 IST
India Expands PLI Scheme to Boost White Goods Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government is reigniting interest in the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme by reopening the application window for white goods, specifically air conditioners and LED lights, for 30 days. This window, active from September 15 to October 14, aims to attract further industry investment, according to an official statement.

Both new applicants and existing beneficiaries looking to transition to higher-value segments will be eligible to apply under specific conditions. The incentives, available for the remainder of the scheme's duration, could apply for up to two years if new or existing participants opt for higher investment categories.

To date, 83 applicants have pledged investments totaling Rs 10,406 crore, supporting domestic production of components previously underrepresented in India. Conceived with a budget of Rs 6,238 crore, the initiative stretches until FY 2028-29, aiming to bolster the local manufacturing sector's capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nayara Energy Faces Challenges Amid EU Sanctions and Reliance on Russian Crude

Nayara Energy Faces Challenges Amid EU Sanctions and Reliance on Russian Cru...

 India
2
Election Commission in the Hot Seat: Quraishi Calls for Investigation into Gandhi's Allegations

Election Commission in the Hot Seat: Quraishi Calls for Investigation into G...

 India
3
To expedite PM Modi's vision of achieving Viksit Bharat, we took steps on reforming GST: Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Chennai.

To expedite PM Modi's vision of achieving Viksit Bharat, we took steps on re...

 India
4
Tragic Blaze Claims Lives at Gujarat Fertiliser Plant

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives at Gujarat Fertiliser Plant

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025