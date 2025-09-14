CII's Blueprint to Boost India's Global Capability Centres

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has laid out a strategic framework for a National Global Capability Centres (GCC) Policy, with ambitions to position India as a central force in global innovation. The plan is expected to create 20-25 million jobs and contribute USD 600 billion to the economy.

The CII's blueprint includes establishing Digital Economic Zones, bolstering industry-academia partnerships, and forming a GCC Council for coordinated efforts among ministries and between the central and state governments. Key to the proposed policy is doubling India's GCC footprint by 2030, ensuring the nation leads in enterprise innovation.

The framework emphasizes leveraging national growth initiatives like Smart Cities to support Tier-II and Tier-III cities, fostering research, development hubs, and encouraging ESG-led innovation. The Model State GCC Policy will offer a roadmap for states to tailor their strategies while aligning with the national agenda, with plans set to be discussed at the GCC Business Summit in Vizag.