Left Menu

CII's Blueprint to Boost India's Global Capability Centres

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) proposed a National Global Capability Centres (GCC) Policy framework to establish India as a global innovation hub. It aims to generate 20-25 million jobs and create a USD 600 billion economic impact. The policy focuses on regional growth, infrastructure development, and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 13:56 IST
CII's Blueprint to Boost India's Global Capability Centres
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has laid out a strategic framework for a National Global Capability Centres (GCC) Policy, with ambitions to position India as a central force in global innovation. The plan is expected to create 20-25 million jobs and contribute USD 600 billion to the economy.

The CII's blueprint includes establishing Digital Economic Zones, bolstering industry-academia partnerships, and forming a GCC Council for coordinated efforts among ministries and between the central and state governments. Key to the proposed policy is doubling India's GCC footprint by 2030, ensuring the nation leads in enterprise innovation.

The framework emphasizes leveraging national growth initiatives like Smart Cities to support Tier-II and Tier-III cities, fostering research, development hubs, and encouraging ESG-led innovation. The Model State GCC Policy will offer a roadmap for states to tailor their strategies while aligning with the national agenda, with plans set to be discussed at the GCC Business Summit in Vizag.

TRENDING

1
Turning Point in US-South Korea Relations After Georgia Immigration Raid

Turning Point in US-South Korea Relations After Georgia Immigration Raid

 Global
2
Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

Russian Defence Claims Massive Drone Takedown

 Russia
3
Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

Pioneering Police Aptitude Test: A New Era in Law Enforcement

 India
4
Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

Kerala Horror: Couple Arrested for Brutal Torture

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025