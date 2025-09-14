Left Menu

Dash Cam Accident: Car Hits Bike in Gurugram Underpass

Two individuals were injured in a Gurugram underpass when their bike was hit by a car that lost control. Captured by a trailing vehicle's dash cam, the incident, prominent on social media, is under investigation by local police. No formal complaint has been filed yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 14-09-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 19:17 IST
In a significant traffic incident, two individuals sustained injuries when their bike was struck by a car in the underpass near Ambience Mall in Gurugram, local police reported on Sunday.

The accident occurred Friday evening as the car lost control in the underpass, spun, and collided with the bike. This resulted in the riders losing balance and tumbling onto the road, while the vehicle eventually crashed into the underpass wall. The event was captured on dash cam by a vehicle following the errant car, with footage actively circulating on social media platforms.

Despite the lack of a formal complaint, police are utilizing the dash cam video to guide their investigation. According to a police spokesperson, actions will be implemented in alignment with the law based on investigatory findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

