Dash Cam Accident: Car Hits Bike in Gurugram Underpass

In a significant traffic incident, two individuals sustained injuries when their bike was struck by a car in the underpass near Ambience Mall in Gurugram, local police reported on Sunday.

The accident occurred Friday evening as the car lost control in the underpass, spun, and collided with the bike. This resulted in the riders losing balance and tumbling onto the road, while the vehicle eventually crashed into the underpass wall. The event was captured on dash cam by a vehicle following the errant car, with footage actively circulating on social media platforms.

Despite the lack of a formal complaint, police are utilizing the dash cam video to guide their investigation. According to a police spokesperson, actions will be implemented in alignment with the law based on investigatory findings.

