Revolutionizing Road Tax Collection: The Impact of RFID Technology

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has disclosed that the introduction of RFID technology for toll collection has generated a revenue gain of Rs 8,000 crore. Speaking at the 25th anniversary of i-TEK RFID in Pune, he emphasized the transformative impact of this technology on road tax collection.

The transition to electronic toll collection via FASTag, utilizing RFID tags on national and some state highways, has streamlined the process significantly. Gadkari noted the reduction of long queues at toll plazas as a visible benefit of this change.

Despite the success, challenges such as toll theft remain, but further system expansion is expected to enhance efficiency and add approximately Rs 10,000 crore in gains. Gadkari also mentioned the introduction of reduced toll rates and monthly passes for commuter convenience.