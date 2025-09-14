Left Menu

Revolutionizing Road Tax Collection: The Impact of RFID Technology

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that RFID technology in toll collection has contributed to gains of Rs 8,000 crore. Addressing an event in Pune, he highlighted that the introduction of electronic toll collection has increased efficiency on highways, with potential for even more revenue growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-09-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 23:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has disclosed that the introduction of RFID technology for toll collection has generated a revenue gain of Rs 8,000 crore. Speaking at the 25th anniversary of i-TEK RFID in Pune, he emphasized the transformative impact of this technology on road tax collection.

The transition to electronic toll collection via FASTag, utilizing RFID tags on national and some state highways, has streamlined the process significantly. Gadkari noted the reduction of long queues at toll plazas as a visible benefit of this change.

Despite the success, challenges such as toll theft remain, but further system expansion is expected to enhance efficiency and add approximately Rs 10,000 crore in gains. Gadkari also mentioned the introduction of reduced toll rates and monthly passes for commuter convenience.

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

