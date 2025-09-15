Bengaluru company donates electric vehicle to TTD
- Country:
- India
A Bengaluru-based company donated electric vehicle worth Rs 15.94 lakh to TTD on Monday.
The representatives of the company performed a special puja for the vehicle in front of the Srivari temple and handed over the keys to Tirumala temple deputy executive officer Lokanatham, said an official press release from the temple body.
"An electric vehicle worth Rs 15.94 lakh was donated to TTD by a Bengaluru based company," it said.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, considered the richest Hindu shrine in the world.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lokanatham
- Sri Venkateswara
- Bengaluru
- Srivari
- Hindu
- Rs 15.94
- Tirumala
- Tirupati
ALSO READ
Canadian vlogger's video prompts civic authorities in Bengaluru to clean up neglected pavements
United Hindu Front Protests Against Rising Violence in US
A Harmonious Act: Hindu Women Host Ceremony for Muslim Colleague
Cops in Collusion: Drug Peddling Scandal Shakes Bengaluru Police
Bengaluru FC Reinstates Salaries Amid ISL Uncertainty