India to host AI Impact Summit in February 2026: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India is set to host an AI Impact Summit come February 2026, that will follow the previous summit in France, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had attended in person the Summit in France's Paris, which he jointly co-chaired.

The upcoming summit, as the name suggests, will focus on the safety and impact of AI. In preparation for this event, NITI Aayog organized a gathering to showcase and share best practices of AI applications across various districts in India, the Union Minister apprised reporters today.

According to the Minister, the applications include significant improvements in education, such as a 100% improvement in mathematics learning among children. Other impactful uses of AI in agriculture, healthcare, and education across Maharashtra, Himachal, and other regions, were showcased. "AI Impact Summit will be held in February next year. AI Summits first started in Bletchley, UK. It was then organised in Seoul, then in France, and it will now be held in India. For the preparation of AI Impact Summit, NITI Aayog held a conclave on the work being done with the help of AI on the ground level in agriculture, healthcare and education. The best practices were shared with everyone...," the Minister said.

India has the opportunity to harness Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a decisive lever to achieve accelerated economic growth and realise the vision of 'Viksit Bharat', according to the roadmap released by NITI Aayog and Niti Frontier Tech Hub earlier today. The report, titled "AI for Viksit Bharat: The Opportunity for Accelerated Economic Growth", outlines how AI adoption across industries and transformation of research and development (R&D) can bridge nearly half of the growth gap required to move India from a projected GDP of USD 6.6 trillion to USD 8.3 trillion by 2035.

To reach the aspirational 8 per cent trajectory, the country will need to unlock both productivity and innovation at scale. The report identifies AI as central to this transformation. NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said Artificial Intelligence can be the decisive lever for 8 per cent plus growth rate

"With a focused and sector-specific approach, industries such as banking and manufacturing can deploy Al today to improve efficiency, service quality, and competitiveness creating momentum for deeper transformation," Subrahmanyam noted in the report. The analysis highlights two major unlocks, accelerating AI adoption across industries, which could account for 30-35 per cent of the growth step-up, and transforming R&D with generative AI, which could contribute another 20-30 per cent.

Sectors such as banking and manufacturing are positioned as immediate beneficiaries. In financial services, AI could enable hyper-personalised customer experiences, advanced fraud detection, and more inclusive lending. This is estimated to unlock USD 50-55 billion in additional value by 2035. In manufacturing, AI-driven productivity gains, predictive maintenance, and intelligent product design could add USD 85-100 billion.

Beyond adoption, the report stresses the importance of nurturing frontier innovation. AI-enabled drug discovery, software-assisted vehicles, and next-generation auto components etc are seen as future growth engines.

In pharmaceuticals, AI could reduce drug discovery costs by up to 30 per cent and shorten timelines by as much as 80 per cent, positioning India to move from a generics-driven market towards innovation-led leadership. For the automotive sector, the roadmap envisages 18-20 million software-assisted vehicles on Indian roads by 2035, supported by smart corridors and digital testing parks. Such innovations could deliver USD 20-25 billion in export gains and import substitution.

"India's mission to sustained 8%+ growth is anchored in bold, pervasive AI integration and tireless innovation, and must become a core national priority," said Debjani Ghosh, Distinguished Fellow at NITI Aayog and Chief Architect of the Frontier Tech. The report concludes that with robust infrastructure, responsible governance, and industry-academia collaboration, India can pioneer a new model of growth. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)