UP: 4 dead as bus with 50 devotees from Chhattisgarh rams into truck

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 15-09-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 16:31 IST
UP: 4 dead as bus with 50 devotees from Chhattisgarh rams into truck
A bus rammed into a truck here on Monday morning, leaving four pilgrims dead and nine others seriously injured, police said.

The accident took place around 5 am on the Lucknow-Varanasi National Highway in Sihipur village, when the bus carrying devotees from Chhattisgarh was going from Ayodhya to Varanasi.

There were 50 people on the bus, Jaunpur Superintendent of Police Kaustubh said, adding that the accident took place when the bus driver was unsuccessful in overtaking the truck and ended up colliding the bus with the truck from the side. The collision was so severe that the front portion of the bus was totally damaged. Locals and police together pulled out the injured and rushed them to the district hospital.

Kaustubh said that the bus driver has been detained, as prima facie his negligence is coming to the fore. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the bus and the truck have been seized. Jaunpur District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra reached the district hospital and enquired about the health of the injured and instructed the doctors to provide better treatment.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Asha (30), Gulabo (28), Rekha (55) and Deepak Thakur (35).

Meanwhile, the district administration sent some of the passengers to Chhattisgarh in another bus arranged by the administration.

