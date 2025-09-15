Movement of commuters closely monitored through CCTV : Metro Railway

Metro Railway Kolkata on Monday said the September 12 stabbing of a teenaged student at Dakshineswar station in the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram) is a ''one-off incident'' and the movement of commuters is being closely monitored through CCTV system at the Central Control room.

The Metro authorities are ''actively considering'' to induct 800 additional security personnel to boost security, a spokesperson said.

On September 12, a 17-year-old student was stabbed to death by his classmate following an argument at around 2:30 pm near the ticket counter of the crowded station.

''We have taken note of the security concerns raised by a section of the media in the aftermath of the September 12 incident, which is a stray one. The administration is actively considering to induct 800 additional security personnel,'' he said.

He said the movement of passengers is being closely monitored through the CCTV system from the Central Control Room. Passengers are being frisked and their baggage scanned at the entry points of stations. Any suspicious movement/ behaviour of passengers is keenly observed and responded to.

''The unfortunate and sad incident that happened on September 12 at Dakshineswar is a one-off incident involving school-going boys. Certain instruments/tools within restricted limits are permitted, as a consideration for the large number of working professionals and students using our transport network. In fact, we can proudly claim that Metro remains the safest and most secure mode of travel in the city,'' he said.

''We also trust our patrons, who are mostly regular commuters, will continue to cooperate and solicit their cooperation in following security protocols and not bypass the door frame metal detectors (DFMDs) and baggage scanners, he said.

Manojit Yadav, a student of a school in Bagbazar area, was stabbed to death at Dakshineswar metro station on September 12 while returning from school with his schoolmates. He was fatally attacked by alleged assassin Rana Singh, who was arrested hours later from Howrah station.

