IndiGo inks codeshare pact with Greece's flag carrier AEGEAN

Indian carrier IndiGo on Monday announced it has entered into a codeshare partnership with Greece's flag carrier AEGEAN, under which the two airlines will offer flights on each other's networks.

The pact, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will allow AEGEAN to strengthen its connectivity into India and South Asia, while enabling more travel options for IndiGo customers on the former's extensive domestic and European network.

Earlier in the day, the Gurugram-based airline said it will start flight services to Greek capital city Athens, connecting Delhi and Mumbai, from early next year with its maiden Airbus A321 XLR, which is set to be delivered to the airline by this year's end.

On the other hand, AEGEAN has also announced services to India with five weekly flights to Delhi and subsequently, three weekly services to Mumbai, by March 2026, IndiGo said.

''This collaboration enables our customers to conveniently book seamless itineraries on an expanded, integrated network across both airlines, including beautiful islands in Greece and other regional European destinations,'' said Pieiter Elbers, CEO at IndiGo.

Through this partnership, AEGEAN customers will gain wider access to destinations within India and South Asia, as the airline's flight code ''A3'' will be added to a significant number of destinations on IndiGo's network, IndiGo said.

Concurrently, IndiGo's ''6E'' flight code will be added to AEGEAN domestic and European flights from its main hub at Athens International Airport, it said.

The partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to give wings to India and enhance global connectivity, Elbers said.

''As two ancient civilisations, India and Greece, reconnect through aviation; we are excited to join hands with AEGEAN to meet the growing demand for international air travel and foster stronger business ties between the two nations,'' he added.

This partnership will allow enhanced convenience and seamless travel for customers between India, Greece and South Asia. Along with an integrated travel itinerary, customers will also be able to enjoy through check-in process, among other benefits.

Additional details regarding the codeshare routes will be provided in due course, IndiGo said.

''We are delighted to establish a strategic partnership with IndiGo, one of the fastest-growing airlines in the world. This step expands AEGEAN's footprint beyond Europe into one of the world's most dynamic markets, strengthening the bridge between Greece and India,'' said Eftichios Vassilakis, Chairman of AEGEAN.

''By combining IndiGo's extensive domestic network with AEGEAN's European reach, we offer to our passengers more choices and convenience, along with a seamless travel experience,'' he said.

