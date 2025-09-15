Left Menu

Truck runs over pedestrians in Indore; two killed, 11 hurt

At least two people were killed and 11 others injured on Monday night when an out-of-control truck ran over several pedestrians on Aerodrome Road in Indore, rammed into some vehicles, and caught fire, police said. The truck driver has been arrested and interrogated, said Additional Police Commissioner Amit Singh.Two people have died in the accident, and 11 others are injured.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 15-09-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 22:48 IST
''Two people have died in the accident, and 11 others are injured. Of them, three to four sustained minor injuries and will be discharged after primary treatment,'' said Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh after visiting one of the hospitals.

''Two people have died in the accident, and 11 others are injured. Of them, three to four sustained minor injuries and will be discharged after primary treatment,'' said Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh after visiting one of the hospitals.

He added that ensuring proper medical care for the injured was the police's immediate priority, while the cause of the accident was being investigated.

Crowds gathered at the accident site and at hospitals and raised slogans against the police and administration.

Protesters alleged that heavy commercial vehicles are not permitted on the busy road and questioned how the truck entered the area despite the deployment of traffic police personnel at crucial road junctions.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav visited a private hospital and met the injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

