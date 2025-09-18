Puducherry Unveils Landmark Reforms: A New Era for Business

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy heralded a new chapter for business in the Union Territory on Thursday with the introduction of landmark reforms. In a single-day session, the Assembly passed four bills to simplify business procedures, improve urban governance, and attract investment.

The measures include major amendments to existing legislation, promising reduced compliance burdens and streamlined processes. The Bills affect several sectors, including Town and Country Planning, Labour, and Local Administration, with provisions for quicker approvals and diminished red tape.

The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transformation and is expected to support MSMEs by facilitating faster establishment and expansion, according to Puducherry Home and Industries Minister A Namassivayam. Lt Governor K Kailashnathan welcomed these reforms as they simplify governance and focus on the needs of citizens and entrepreneurs.

