U.S. Considers Action on Chinese Airline Rights Amidst Rare Earth Tensions

The chair of a U.S. House committee focusing on China has proposed measures against Chinese airlines flying to the United States. The proposals come as a response to Beijing's restrictions on rare earths and magnets, critical resources for U.S. defense industries.

Speaking on Thursday, Representative John Moolenaar, a Republican, emphasized the need for the U.S. to leverage its position by potentially restricting or suspending Chinese airline landing rights until China restores full access to these resources.

Moolenaar suggested reviewing the export controls on commercial aircraft, parts, and maintenance services to China. He believes such actions would convey a strong message that China's strategic sectors could face repercussions if critical supplies to the U.S. defense sector remain hindered.