HSBC Commits to India's Global Integration in Meeting with PM Modi
HSBC leaders met Prime Minister Modi to reinforce their commitment to India's global integration. Discussions included India's growth policies, focusing on initiatives like Digital India and Make in India. HSBC emphasized innovation, sustainability, and inclusive development as its partnerships grow with the country.
HSBC Group Chairman Mark Tucker and CEO Georges Elhedery met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to affirm their commitment to supporting India's integration into the global economy.
Prime Minister Modi welcomed them warmly and presented his vision for a developed India, emphasizing the nation's self-reliance as fundamental to its progress. The meeting highlighted India's robust growth momentum and government policies aimed at bridging international connections.
HSBC reiterated its backing of key national projects, such as GIFT City and Digital India, and emphasized its role in fostering innovation and sustainability to be a long-term partner in India's development journey.
