China Stocks Steady Amid High-Stakes US Trade Talks
China stocks remained stable on Friday, focusing on upcoming talks between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump. The market experiences profit-taking, but a 'slow bull' trend persists. Investors anticipate more inflows into Chinese equities, driven by China's AI advances and domestic savings.
China's stock market held firm within narrow boundaries on Friday as investors waited for the significant discussions between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump. The Shanghai Composite index saw a slight 0.03% slip to 3,830.65, closely touching its 10-year peak.
In contrast, the blue-chip CSI300 index climbed 0.3%, with notable gains in banking and defense sectors, increasing by 0.2% and 1.6%, respectively. Semiconductor stocks were steady, buoyed by advances in artificial intelligence developments.
Local chipmakers SMIC and Hua Hong gained over 2% each as regulatory attention shifted to Nvidia. Analysts suggest that the market's 'slow bull' run remains, with growing long-term capital influx and strong investor interest in Chinese equities, supported by AI innovations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
