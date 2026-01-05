India's Rapid Path to Semiconductor and Battery Breakthroughs

India stands on a pivotal verge of developing its semiconductor and battery manufacturing ecosystem by harnessing global expertise, according to Wally Jang, Managing Director of Welson Power Technology. At a recent seminar in New Delhi, Jang emphasized the potential for India to significantly shorten development timelines by tapping into existing technologies and boosting local manufacturing capabilities.

In an interview with ANI, Jang stated, "China took several decades to progress from zero to one. India must act swiftly." His comments come amidst tightening export controls by China on rare earth minerals, vital for batteries and chips, prompting India to fortify its manufacturing sector. Initiatives like the semiconductor mission and the national critical minerals plan aim to secure India's position in the global market.

Jang proposed collaborative efforts with China, envisioning a stronghold in the global chip market. He noted, "We can improve efficiency, safety, and cost together," highlighting that the perceived technological gap is largely a matter of timing. By focusing on technology transfer and local assembly, Jang sees a future where India's growth is fast-tracked.

Addressing renewable energy challenges, Jang pinpointed energy storage systems as critical in overcoming timing and distribution hurdles. Highlighting the Make in India initiative, he stressed the need for reliable storage solutions for renewable sources, particularly solar energy, to retain and utilize power efficiently.

Jang acknowledged safety concerns as energy storage expands. Welson Power is positioning as a comprehensive ESS solutions provider, aiming to establish a significant battery manufacturing capacity. With plans to invest $500 million and scale up to 5 gigawatt-hours, the company also plays a crucial role in India's solar segment, having supplied over 150,000 units nationwide, signaling a robust commitment to the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)