Left Menu

India's Rapid Path to Semiconductor and Battery Breakthroughs

Wally Jang, MD of Welson Power Technology, urged India to leverage global expertise to accelerate its semiconductor and battery ecosystem. He highlighted the importance of local manufacturing amidst China's export controls. Cooperation with China could enhance efficiency, with India poised for growth under initiatives like the Make in India program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:08 IST
India's Rapid Path to Semiconductor and Battery Breakthroughs
Wally Jang, Managing Director of Welson Power Technology (Wuxi) Co. Ltd. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India stands on a pivotal verge of developing its semiconductor and battery manufacturing ecosystem by harnessing global expertise, according to Wally Jang, Managing Director of Welson Power Technology. At a recent seminar in New Delhi, Jang emphasized the potential for India to significantly shorten development timelines by tapping into existing technologies and boosting local manufacturing capabilities.

In an interview with ANI, Jang stated, "China took several decades to progress from zero to one. India must act swiftly." His comments come amidst tightening export controls by China on rare earth minerals, vital for batteries and chips, prompting India to fortify its manufacturing sector. Initiatives like the semiconductor mission and the national critical minerals plan aim to secure India's position in the global market.

Jang proposed collaborative efforts with China, envisioning a stronghold in the global chip market. He noted, "We can improve efficiency, safety, and cost together," highlighting that the perceived technological gap is largely a matter of timing. By focusing on technology transfer and local assembly, Jang sees a future where India's growth is fast-tracked.

Addressing renewable energy challenges, Jang pinpointed energy storage systems as critical in overcoming timing and distribution hurdles. Highlighting the Make in India initiative, he stressed the need for reliable storage solutions for renewable sources, particularly solar energy, to retain and utilize power efficiently.

Jang acknowledged safety concerns as energy storage expands. Welson Power is positioning as a comprehensive ESS solutions provider, aiming to establish a significant battery manufacturing capacity. With plans to invest $500 million and scale up to 5 gigawatt-hours, the company also plays a crucial role in India's solar segment, having supplied over 150,000 units nationwide, signaling a robust commitment to the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major Police Personnel Shake-Up in West Bengal

Major Police Personnel Shake-Up in West Bengal

 India
2
Simple Energy Powers Ahead with Record Sales and New E-Scooter Launches

Simple Energy Powers Ahead with Record Sales and New E-Scooter Launches

 Global
3
Prime Minister Modi to Unveil Vibrant Future at Gujarat Conference

Prime Minister Modi to Unveil Vibrant Future at Gujarat Conference

 India
4
Rising Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah and Hamas in Lebanon

Rising Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah and Hamas in Lebanon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026