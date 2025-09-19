Global Economy: Resilience Amidst Trump-Era Turbulence

The global economic order faced significant threats in the first eight months of President Donald Trump's administration. These ranged from massive tariff shocks to a disputed control over the Federal Reserve. Despite such challenges, the global economy displayed resilience, with continued growth and stability in stock prices and inflation rates.

Economists attribute this stability to supportive financial conditions, robust balance sheets, and optimism about technological productivity gains. The feared escalation into a full-blown trade war did not occur as originally anticipated, although the international trading landscape remains dynamic with evolving tariffs and agreements.

Meanwhile, strategic financial maneuvers, such as the Federal Reserve's interest rate adjustments, have helped maintain investor confidence and mitigate potential disruptions. Moreover, growth forecasts in regions like Europe and Asia have improved, indicating a recovery bolstered by domestic demand and government interventions.

