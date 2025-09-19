India-US Trade Talks: Towards a Transformative Deal

India and the United States are accelerating efforts to finalize a mutually beneficial trade agreement, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This initiative comes as both nations strive to mend bilateral relations that have been strained due to Washington's imposition of tariffs on Indian goods.

The negotiations, which took place between Assistant US Trade Representative Brenden Lynch and India's chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal in New Delhi, were described as positive and forward-looking. Lynch met with senior commerce ministry officials to advance talks, emphasizing the importance of reaching an early agreement. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated the commitment to resolve differences and intensify collaborative efforts.

This renewed dialogue follows tension in ties after the US increased tariffs on Indian products to 50 percent. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump have expressed a desire to overcome existing trade barriers, emphasizing a shared goal of enhancing the India-US partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)