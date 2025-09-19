India-US Trade Talks: Towards a Transformative Deal
India and the US are working to finalize a mutually beneficial trade deal to improve bilateral relations. Recent discussions between officials have been positive, suggesting a commitment to resolve differences and reach an agreement soon. Talks aim to address critical areas like agriculture and dairy.
- Country:
- India
India and the United States are accelerating efforts to finalize a mutually beneficial trade agreement, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This initiative comes as both nations strive to mend bilateral relations that have been strained due to Washington's imposition of tariffs on Indian goods.
The negotiations, which took place between Assistant US Trade Representative Brenden Lynch and India's chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal in New Delhi, were described as positive and forward-looking. Lynch met with senior commerce ministry officials to advance talks, emphasizing the importance of reaching an early agreement. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated the commitment to resolve differences and intensify collaborative efforts.
This renewed dialogue follows tension in ties after the US increased tariffs on Indian products to 50 percent. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump have expressed a desire to overcome existing trade barriers, emphasizing a shared goal of enhancing the India-US partnership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump and Xi: Progress and Prospects in Bilateral Deals
Xi Jinping Urges US to Avoid Unilateral Trade Moves Amid TikTok Negotiations
Xi Jinping Urges Trump to Halt Unilateral Tariffs Amid TikTok Talks
Trump and Xi's Strategic Negotiations: TikTok Deal and Military Aid Dilemma
British Couple Freed by Taliban Amid Global Negotiations