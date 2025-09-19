Bomb Threat Diverts IndiGo Flight to Chennai

An IndiGo flight en route from Mumbai to Phuket was forced to make an emergency landing at Chennai airport following a bomb threat, officials reported on Friday.

Security personnel and airport officials conducted thorough checks on the flight and identified the threat as a hoax, prompting further investigations.

Due to a night curfew at Phuket airport, the flight, originally designated 6E 1089, has rescheduled its journey for later. IndiGo is prioritizing passenger comfort by providing refreshments and regular updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)