Bomb Threat Diverts IndiGo Flight to Chennai
An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Phuket was diverted to Chennai due to an alleged bomb threat. Upon investigation, it was deemed a hoax. The flight will continue after checks, adhering to protocols. Passengers are being provided refreshments during the delay owing to Phuket's night curfew.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:10 IST
- Country:
- India
An IndiGo flight en route from Mumbai to Phuket was forced to make an emergency landing at Chennai airport following a bomb threat, officials reported on Friday.
Security personnel and airport officials conducted thorough checks on the flight and identified the threat as a hoax, prompting further investigations.
Due to a night curfew at Phuket airport, the flight, originally designated 6E 1089, has rescheduled its journey for later. IndiGo is prioritizing passenger comfort by providing refreshments and regular updates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
