Left Menu

Bomb Threat Diverts IndiGo Flight to Chennai

An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Phuket was diverted to Chennai due to an alleged bomb threat. Upon investigation, it was deemed a hoax. The flight will continue after checks, adhering to protocols. Passengers are being provided refreshments during the delay owing to Phuket's night curfew.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:10 IST
Bomb Threat Diverts IndiGo Flight to Chennai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An IndiGo flight en route from Mumbai to Phuket was forced to make an emergency landing at Chennai airport following a bomb threat, officials reported on Friday.

Security personnel and airport officials conducted thorough checks on the flight and identified the threat as a hoax, prompting further investigations.

Due to a night curfew at Phuket airport, the flight, originally designated 6E 1089, has rescheduled its journey for later. IndiGo is prioritizing passenger comfort by providing refreshments and regular updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala government will spend Rs 718.17 crore on development of Sabarimala-Sannidhanam: CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Global Ayyappa Sangam.

Kerala government will spend Rs 718.17 crore on development of Sabarimala-Sa...

 India
2
Hezbollah Calls for Saudi Alliance Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions

Hezbollah Calls for Saudi Alliance Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions

 Lebanon
3
Kejriwal Condemns BJP's Security Lapses Amid Delhi's School Bomb Threats

Kejriwal Condemns BJP's Security Lapses Amid Delhi's School Bomb Threats

 India
4
Dunith Wellalage Returns for Super Four Match After Father's Passing

Dunith Wellalage Returns for Super Four Match After Father's Passing

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025