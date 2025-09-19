UAE-India Strategic Investment Surge: Transforming Sectors for Future Growth

During a recent visit by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the UAE expressed keen interest in expanding investments across various sectors in India, aiming to reshape the economic cooperation between the two nations.

The focus was on infrastructure, banking, and technology sectors, alongside renewable energy and logistics. This collaboration was highlighted during the 13th India-UAE High-Level Joint Task Force on Investments.

The UAE-India Business Council meetings further explored synergies, signaling a fresh wave of foreign investments. Discussions prioritized regulatory improvements and infrastructure integration ahead of the IMEC, with businesses urged to explore and expand their operations in both regions.