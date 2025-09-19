GST Reforms to Boost Indian Economy

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled new Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, effective September 22, that aim to revitalize the Indian economy by placing an additional Rs 2 lakh crore into public hands.

These changes simplify the GST from four slabs to two, benefitting poor and middle-class families, as well as micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). For example, the initiative reduces product costs, increases production, creates jobs, and expands the tax base, ultimately inspiring a robust economic cycle.

Sitharaman, addressing business leaders in Chennai, countered criticism labeling the GST as a burdening tax by highlighting its role in expanding the entrepreneurial tax base from 65 lakhs to 1.5 crores in eight years. The Prime Minister supports these reforms, emphasizing benefits for economically disadvantaged groups.

