Left Menu

GST Reforms to Boost Indian Economy

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced significant changes to the GST structure, promising a two-slab system effective September 22, increasing domestic consumption. This move aims to benefit poor and middle-class families and MSMEs by reducing product prices and boosting job growth, supporting economic expansion and wider tax base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 19-09-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 22:55 IST
GST Reforms to Boost Indian Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled new Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, effective September 22, that aim to revitalize the Indian economy by placing an additional Rs 2 lakh crore into public hands.

These changes simplify the GST from four slabs to two, benefitting poor and middle-class families, as well as micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). For example, the initiative reduces product costs, increases production, creates jobs, and expands the tax base, ultimately inspiring a robust economic cycle.

Sitharaman, addressing business leaders in Chennai, countered criticism labeling the GST as a burdening tax by highlighting its role in expanding the entrepreneurial tax base from 65 lakhs to 1.5 crores in eight years. The Prime Minister supports these reforms, emphasizing benefits for economically disadvantaged groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala government will spend Rs 718.17 crore on development of Sabarimala-Sannidhanam: CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Global Ayyappa Sangam.

Kerala government will spend Rs 718.17 crore on development of Sabarimala-Sa...

 India
2
Hezbollah Calls for Saudi Alliance Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions

Hezbollah Calls for Saudi Alliance Against Israel Amid Rising Tensions

 Lebanon
3
Kejriwal Condemns BJP's Security Lapses Amid Delhi's School Bomb Threats

Kejriwal Condemns BJP's Security Lapses Amid Delhi's School Bomb Threats

 India
4
Dunith Wellalage Returns for Super Four Match After Father's Passing

Dunith Wellalage Returns for Super Four Match After Father's Passing

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

How AI and innovation redefine global tourism landscape

Attention economy exploits user data and autonomy despite antitrust efforts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025