GST Reforms to Boost Indian Economy
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced significant changes to the GST structure, promising a two-slab system effective September 22, increasing domestic consumption. This move aims to benefit poor and middle-class families and MSMEs by reducing product prices and boosting job growth, supporting economic expansion and wider tax base.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled new Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, effective September 22, that aim to revitalize the Indian economy by placing an additional Rs 2 lakh crore into public hands.
These changes simplify the GST from four slabs to two, benefitting poor and middle-class families, as well as micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). For example, the initiative reduces product costs, increases production, creates jobs, and expands the tax base, ultimately inspiring a robust economic cycle.
Sitharaman, addressing business leaders in Chennai, countered criticism labeling the GST as a burdening tax by highlighting its role in expanding the entrepreneurial tax base from 65 lakhs to 1.5 crores in eight years. The Prime Minister supports these reforms, emphasizing benefits for economically disadvantaged groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
