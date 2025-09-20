Left Menu

Forging New Frontiers: India's Expanding Investment Ties with UAE

Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlights the UAE’s deep investment in high-tech sectors and India's potential collaboration during his visit. The UAE serves as a strategic investment hub for Africa, the Middle East, and Central Europe. India is poised to capitalize on these opportunities, focusing on data centers, technology, and banking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 20-09-2025 02:31 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 02:31 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, announced that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is making significant investments in high-tech areas, with India eyeing potential collaborations in these sectors. Goyal shared these insights during a media briefing after a series of high-level meetings with top officials, industry leaders, and the Indian community in the UAE during his two-day visit.

Goyal emphasized the UAE's role as a strategic investment hub, attracting businesses from across the globe. He noted that the UAE's successful positioning as a focal point for Africa, the Middle East, and Central Europe is an opportunity India seeks to leverage. Goyal's delegation included 75 industry leaders looking to increase investment flows from the UAE to India.

On the topic of investment targets, Goyal mentioned that the UAE ranks among the top countries investing in India, with expectations for an even greater influx of capital. The proposed Bharat Mart project would enable small businesses to expand into global markets. Additionally, UAE investors have shown interest in India's data centers, technology sector, banking, and logistics ecosystem, signaling potential areas for growth and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

