Emergency Evacuation at Dublin Airport: Terminal 2 Cleared
Dublin Airport's Terminal 2 was evacuated as a precautionary measure, causing potential disruptions to flight schedules. Police were present following an incident, though further details were unavailable at the time. The Irish Examiner reported the event, but no official statement was made by the Irish police.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 20-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:19 IST
- Country:
- Ireland
Dublin Airport experienced an unexpected evacuation of Terminal 2 as a precautionary measure on Saturday, sparking concerns over temporary impacts on flight operations. The airport relayed the update via a post on X.
Law enforcement authorities were on the scene addressing an unspecified incident, as reported by the Irish Examiner.
While the Irish police were approached for additional details, they have yet to provide an official comment on the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Surge in Tripura Following Tragic Incident
Close Call: Police Training School Incident
Migrant Workers Under Scrutiny After Tragic Hoshiarpur Incident
Mall Shooting Incident in Sushant Golf City: Four Arrested
Punjab Government Suspends Three Officers Over Madhopur Barrage Incident