Emergency Evacuation at Dublin Airport: Terminal 2 Cleared

Dublin Airport's Terminal 2 was evacuated as a precautionary measure, causing potential disruptions to flight schedules. Police were present following an incident, though further details were unavailable at the time. The Irish Examiner reported the event, but no official statement was made by the Irish police.

Updated: 20-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 17:19 IST
Dublin Airport experienced an unexpected evacuation of Terminal 2 as a precautionary measure on Saturday, sparking concerns over temporary impacts on flight operations. The airport relayed the update via a post on X.

Law enforcement authorities were on the scene addressing an unspecified incident, as reported by the Irish Examiner.

While the Irish police were approached for additional details, they have yet to provide an official comment on the situation.

