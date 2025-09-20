Left Menu

Global System Outage Disrupts Berlin Airport Operations

Germany's BSI is communicating with Berlin airport regarding impacts from infrastructure disruptions caused by a global system outage. Aviation security remains unaffected by the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:01 IST
Global System Outage Disrupts Berlin Airport Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's federal office for information security, known as the BSI, reported on Saturday that it is collaborating with authorities at Berlin's airport following disruptions linked to a global system outage impacting passenger processing.

The BSI confirmed that the incident did not compromise aviation security, ensuring the continued safety of flights.

Efforts are underway to manage and resolve the infrastructure issues, as authorities work closely to minimize the impact on airport operations and passenger services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Relief Sparks Hope Among Professionals

Trump's H-1B Visa Fee Relief Sparks Hope Among Professionals

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

 Global
3
March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

 United States
4
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025