Global System Outage Disrupts Berlin Airport Operations

Germany's federal office for information security, known as the BSI, reported on Saturday that it is collaborating with authorities at Berlin's airport following disruptions linked to a global system outage impacting passenger processing.

The BSI confirmed that the incident did not compromise aviation security, ensuring the continued safety of flights.

Efforts are underway to manage and resolve the infrastructure issues, as authorities work closely to minimize the impact on airport operations and passenger services.

