Globe Civil Projects Secures ₹13.11 Cr Contract for NIT Delhi Complex

Globe Civil Projects Limited, listed on NSE and BSE, has been awarded a lucrative contract valued at ₹13.11 crore by Telecommunications Consultants India Limited. The project, set at the National Institute of Technology Delhi Campus, involves constructing a sports complex and establishing an 11 KV HT Ring Main. Scheduled on an EPC-II basis, this contract marks another milestone in the company's journey.

This deal underscores the steadfast confidence institutions place in Globe Civil Projects' expertise. The contract's addition bolsters the company's order book, reinforcing its standing in significant national projects. Ved Prakash Khurana, the Chairman and Whole-time Director, emphasized the expanding engagement with government-linked clients, enhancing both cash flow and its reputation in the complex EPC project domain.

As the company continues to grow its portfolio with technically advanced projects, this latest success reflects its strategic focus on maintaining visibility and stability in infrastructure delivery, especially in collaboration with esteemed clients like TCIL. The commitment to high-quality, funded initiatives remains central to Globe Civil Projects' operational ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)