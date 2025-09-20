India Sets Ambitious Seafood Export Target Amidst US Tariff Challenge
Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh announced a Rs one lakh crore seafood export target despite the US tariffs. With FTAs with the UK and potential ones with the EU, Japan, and New Zealand, the focus is on value addition and expanding into alternative markets.
- Country:
- India
Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh has announced that India aims to achieve seafood exports worth Rs one lakh crore, even in the face of new tariffs imposed by the United States.
Speaking after a consultative meeting with fisheries agencies in Lakshadweep, Singh highlighted alternative markets such as the UK and Europe, facilitated by recent and upcoming trade agreements.
The minister emphasized adapting strategies to exploit these opportunities, focusing on value addition, and strengthening the value chain. The goal underscores the government's commitment to overcoming tariff challenges and boosting the sector's export contributions beyond the current Rs 60,000 crore.
ALSO READ
Bathukamma Festival: A Vibrant Tribute to Telangana's Culture and Womanhood
Sukhbir Badal's Relief Effort: 100 Trucks of Hope
UKPNP Chairman Challenges Propaganda as Kashmir's Call for Autonomy Intensifies
Ukraine Under Siege: Russia's Relentless Drone and Missile Assault
Ukraine Under Siege: Russia's Strategic Assaults Intensify