India Sets Ambitious Seafood Export Target Amidst US Tariff Challenge

Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh has announced that India aims to achieve seafood exports worth Rs one lakh crore, even in the face of new tariffs imposed by the United States.

Speaking after a consultative meeting with fisheries agencies in Lakshadweep, Singh highlighted alternative markets such as the UK and Europe, facilitated by recent and upcoming trade agreements.

The minister emphasized adapting strategies to exploit these opportunities, focusing on value addition, and strengthening the value chain. The goal underscores the government's commitment to overcoming tariff challenges and boosting the sector's export contributions beyond the current Rs 60,000 crore.