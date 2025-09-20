Indian Airports Unaffected by European Cyber Attack Chaos
Indian airports remain unaffected by a cyber attack impacting several European airports' systems, including London Heathrow and Berlin. Despite operational disruptions in Europe due to the Collins Aerospace systems breach, Indian authorities report no adverse impact. Air India advises passengers from London to check-in online to avoid delays.
- Country:
- India
Indian airports have so far remained unaffected by a cyber attack that has caused significant operational disruptions at several European airports including London Heathrow and Berlin, according to a senior government official.
The cyber attack targeted systems of Collins Aerospace, primarily affecting European locations. As a result, some airports are experiencing severe complications, but Indian counterparts report stable operations without any negative impact, the official noted.
While Air India acknowledged potential delays affecting its flights due to issues at Heathrow, they have advised passengers to complete their web check-in to mitigate any inconvenience during travel.
