Invest Africa Appoints Shannon Stroud as U.S. CEO to Drive Growth and Partnerships

Invest Africa has announced the appointment of Shannon Stroud as the Chief Executive Officer of its U.S. operations. Based in Washington, D.C., Stroud will spearhead the organization’s American strategy, strengthening partnerships, expanding investor engagement, and raising Invest Africa’s profile as the leading platform for channeling global investment into Africa.

Strengthening U.S.–Africa Investment Ties

The appointment marks a significant milestone for Invest Africa’s global mission. With offices across the United Kingdom, United States, Middle East, and Africa, the platform plays a pivotal role in connecting international investors with opportunities across the African continent. By enhancing its U.S. presence, Invest Africa seeks to align capital flows, ideas, and strategic partnerships between American investors and African businesses.

Karen Taylor, Executive Chair of Invest Africa, emphasized the importance of this move, noting:

“Strengthening our presence in the United States is an essential part of our strategy, enabling us to align capital, ideas, and partnerships from around the world. This appointment underscores Invest Africa’s role as the leading platform for channeling international investment into Africa.”

Shannon Stroud’s Leadership Background

Stroud brings more than two decades of leadership experience in international finance, private equity, structured finance, and advisory services. Most recently, she served as Director of Milken Institute International, where she founded and led the Africa Leaders Business Council. In this role, she advanced U.S.–Africa dialogue during major global gatherings such as the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit and the United Nations General Assembly, while expanding global investor networks and partnerships.

Previously, Stroud held the role of Managing Director at the Emerging Markets Private Equity Association (EMPEA), where she developed investor education programs and convened capital providers at global investment summits. Her earlier career included senior roles at Pine Creek Partners, CapitalSource Finance, and Arthur Andersen LLP. Additionally, she founded Finley Advisory, LLC, advising family offices, funds, and impact investors on capital introductions and fundraising strategies.

A Strategic Appointment for Growth

Paul Hinks, Chairman of Invest Africa in the U.S., welcomed Stroud’s appointment, highlighting her expertise and network:

“Africa is a vast continent with countless opportunities, and the United States is an essential partner for its growth. With Shannon’s experience, Invest Africa is uniquely positioned to channel U.S. capital into high-impact investments across Africa and open doors for African entities seeking to better understand the nuances of the U.S. market.”

The organization believes her leadership will be instrumental in bridging investors, policy makers, and business leaders across both continents.

Shannon Stroud’s Vision

In her remarks, Stroud expressed enthusiasm about her new role:

“I am pleased to join Invest Africa at such a pivotal time for U.S.-Africa engagement. I look forward to deepening our relationships with investors, policy makers, and business leaders across the United States and on the African continent and translating those connections into actionable partnerships.”

She added that Invest Africa will continue to serve as a trusted platform for U.S. and African investors to collaborate and drive meaningful economic impact.