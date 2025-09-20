Left Menu

Crucial US-India Trade Talks Amid Visa Fee Hikes

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to lead a delegation to the US for significant trade talks aimed at finalizing a beneficial trade agreement. The visit gains importance due to recent US H-1B visa fee hikes, impacting Indian tech companies.

20-09-2025
The Commerce and Industry Minister of India, Piyush Goyal, will head to the United States to spearhead negotiations over a pivotal trade agreement. Set for September 22, the discussions aim to finalize an agreement crucial for both nations amidst evolving economic challenges.

The delegation's visit gains heightened significance against the backdrop of the US administration's decision to substantially increase H-1B visa fees, a move potentially disrupting Indian technology services and necessitating strategic adjustments.

With the US maintaining its position as India's leading trade partner for successive years, the talks will focus on aligning mutual interests and bolstering bilateral trade targets set for coming years.

