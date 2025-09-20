Visa Fee Hike Sparks Concerns for Indian Professionals

The Indian government has expressed deep concern over the Trump administration's recent decision to increase H-1B visa fees to USD 100,000, citing potential humanitarian consequences. This policy change is expected to significantly affect Indian technology firms and their professionals reliant on US opportunities.

President Trump has enacted this fee increase as part of a broader immigration crackdown. Under the H-1B visa program, companies can employ foreign workers with specialized skills for up to six years. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick clarified that the total fee for three years would reach USD 300,000.

Indian professionals comprise a significant portion of H-1B visa recipients, and stakeholders, including Nasscom, have raised alarms about the direct impacts on businesses. They emphasize the necessity of transition periods for such changes to allow for careful planning and to reduce disruptions.