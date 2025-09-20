Left Menu

Visa Fee Hike Sparks Concerns for Indian Professionals

India responds to the Trump administration's decision to raise H-1B visa fees to USD 100,000, warning of potential humanitarian consequences due to disruptions for Indian technology companies and professionals. The policy change could severely impact Indian stakeholders reliant on the US for skilled labor mobility and technological cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 22:01 IST
Visa Fee Hike Sparks Concerns for Indian Professionals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has expressed deep concern over the Trump administration's recent decision to increase H-1B visa fees to USD 100,000, citing potential humanitarian consequences. This policy change is expected to significantly affect Indian technology firms and their professionals reliant on US opportunities.

President Trump has enacted this fee increase as part of a broader immigration crackdown. Under the H-1B visa program, companies can employ foreign workers with specialized skills for up to six years. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick clarified that the total fee for three years would reach USD 300,000.

Indian professionals comprise a significant portion of H-1B visa recipients, and stakeholders, including Nasscom, have raised alarms about the direct impacts on businesses. They emphasize the necessity of transition periods for such changes to allow for careful planning and to reduce disruptions.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

Trump's Bold Stance on Bagram Air Base: A Geopolitical Flashpoint

 Global
2
March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

March for Democracy: A Journey of Unity and Accountability

 United States
3
Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path to Democracy?

Guinea's Controversial Constitutional Referendum: Political Maneuver or Path...

 Guinea
4
Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

Trump's Autism Announcement: Unveiling Controversial Findings

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exports, climate change and political instability threatens food security in ECO region

ASEAN’s economic boom fuels rising carbon emissions

AI systems reinforce ageism, excluding older adults from digital futures

From clinics to smartphones: Biosensors redefine future of healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025