Visa Frenzy: H-1B Holders Rush Back Amid Trump's Sudden Fee Hike

In an unexpected move, President Trump imposed new fees for H-1B visas, causing panic among visa holders, mostly originating from India and China, as they scrambled to return to the U.S. amid fears of being unable to re-enter. The swift policy shift left tech firms and financial institutions rushing to issue advisories.

Amid widespread confusion, the White House clarified that the new rules apply only to fresh applicants and not to those renewing existing visas. Despite this, employees returning from vacations cut their trips short, with some reporting altercations at airports as they deplaned after receiving urgent company notices.

The decision sparked fierce debate regarding immigration policies and their impact on the tech industry. Critics labeled the move as protectionist, while supporters argued it could create more opportunities for American workers. The ripple effect of the announcement continues to unfold across corporate America and social media.

