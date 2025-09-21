Kerala Opens Doors to US Investment: Governor Murphy's Promising Visit
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met with New Jersey Governor Philip D Murphy, discussing investment and collaboration opportunities in Kerala. They emphasized Kerala’s investor-friendly environment, exploring partnerships in industries, tourism, and education. Both leaders highlighted cultural ties and strengthened relationships between Kerala and New Jersey during challenging times.
In a significant push for international investment, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hosted New Jersey Governor Philip D Murphy and a high-powered US delegation, extending a warm invitation to invest in Kerala.
Vijayan underscored Kerala's investor-friendly climate, touting its robust infrastructure, high literacy rates, and streamlined business processes. With parallels drawn between Kerala and New Jersey, discussions pointed to potential collaborations in sectors like tourism, technology, and education.
Governor Murphy reciprocated the enthusiasm, emphasizing the historic ties between Kerala and New Jersey, aided by the Malayali diaspora. During the 'Economic Partnership' event in Kochi, he stressed the importance of strengthened relations in industry and education, despite challenging global conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
