Mizoram's Push to Boost GST Collection

The Mizoram government is intensifying efforts to boost Goods & Services Tax (GST) collection by broadening its tax base. This initiative is part of the ongoing GST reforms aimed at enhancing fiscal sustainability.

Officials have revealed plans to collaborate with local councils to increase the number of GST-paying traders and shopkeepers, particularly in Aizawl and its surrounding areas. A critical meeting of the Mizoram Resource Mobilisation Committee (MRMC), in conjunction with the state taxation department and Aizawl City Local Council Association, uncovered rampant non-compliance.

Numerous traders in Aizawl and other parts of the state, despite their incomes exceeding the GST threshold, have not registered as required. The government plans to address this issue by strengthening partnerships with local councils to identify and register these uncompliant businesses.

