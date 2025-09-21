Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Two Lives in Jammu

A retired teacher and his grandson lost their lives in a head-on collision with a truck on Jammu-Poonch highway. The accident occurred in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. Both victims were critically injured and succumbed to their wounds at Sub District Hospital Sunderbani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 21-09-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal road accident claimed the lives of a 78-year-old retired teacher and his grandson in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials reported. The tragedy happened on Sunday evening on the Jammu-Poonch national highway.

The victims, identified as Manik Raina, 25, and his grandfather Dev Raj were traveling home to Sunderbani from Jammu. Their car met with a catastrophic collision with a truck heading from the opposite direction, resulting in severe injuries.

Emergency responders rushed the duo to Sub District Hospital Sunderbani, but despite the medical staff's efforts, both individuals succumbed to their injuries. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

