Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Modi's GST Reforms Amidst Promises of Economic Revival

Congress has criticized Prime Minister Modi for taking exclusive credit for GST amendments, arguing that the reforms are inadequate and do not address key concerns such as compensating states for revenue loss. Modi's recent address promising economic benefits from the new GST is seen as insufficient by critics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 00:45 IST
Congress Criticizes Modi's GST Reforms Amidst Promises of Economic Revival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, the Congress party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of monopolizing the credit for recent amendments to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime. The opposition claims these reforms fail to address core issues, such as states' calls for extended compensation for lost revenues, thereby leaving persistent challenges unresolved.

Congress criticized the reforms as mere band-aids on deep-seated problems and demanded an apology from the government for the GST imposed on essential goods. Ahead of the reduced GST rates' implementation, Modi called for a push for 'swadeshi' goods, asserting the new reforms would accelerate India's growth and attract investors.

President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh argued that the GST amendments, despite being delayed for years, fall short of boosting private investments. They demand further reforms to ease the burden on MSMEs and uphold fiscal federalism, while questioning Modi's promises of a growth surge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Inmates: Thane Jail's Rehabilitation Success

Empowering Inmates: Thane Jail's Rehabilitation Success

 India
2
PM Narendra Modi unveils infra projects worth Rs 5,125 crore in Arunachal Pradesh.

PM Narendra Modi unveils infra projects worth Rs 5,125 crore in Arunachal Pr...

 India
3
Sweden Boosts Economy with Record Budget Ahead of Election

Sweden Boosts Economy with Record Budget Ahead of Election

 Global
4
Modi Boosts Arunachal Pradesh with Major Infrastructure Investments

Modi Boosts Arunachal Pradesh with Major Infrastructure Investments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025