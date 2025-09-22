Gatwick Airport's Runway Expansion Approved: A Boost for UK Aviation
The UK government has approved a £2.2 million expansion project for a second runway at London Gatwick Airport. This decision follows an initial inclination to approve in February, aimed at enhancing passenger capacity in the 2030s. The expansion will meet safety standards and create 14,000 new jobs.
The United Kingdom's government has officially greenlit plans for a significant expansion at London Gatwick Airport, involving the construction of a second runway. This £2.2 million endeavor, projected to substantially increase passenger capacity by the 2030s, aligns with initial indications made in February.
Transport Minister Heidi Alexander underscored the decision by transitioning from a 'minded to approve' stance to formal approval. This move will enable Gatwick's existing northern runway to enter routine operations, marking a pivotal development amid a comprehensive planning procedure. VINCI Airports, holding a majority stake in Gatwick, announced the project's strategic funding through shareholders.
The initiative involves a strategic realignment of Gatwick's backup runway to ensure compliance with safety standards for dual operation, potentially by decade's end. This expansion promises to foster trade and tourism, generating an estimated 14,000 jobs. Despite potential legal challenges from local and environmental groups, authorities emphasize that sustainable aviation fuels will mitigate environmental concerns, preserving net-zero ambitions.
