Global Markets Keep Cool Amid Fed and Visa Developments
As investors focus on future rate paths, global markets remain largely unaffected by new H-1B visa regulations from the Trump administration. With key Fed officials scheduled to speak, future monetary policy and recent changes in visa costs could influence both the U.S and global markets.
The global financial markets showed resilience against potential disruption caused by the Trump administration's crackdown on H-1B visas, with a sharper investor focus on interest rates and upcoming Federal Reserve speeches.
Despite the Fed's recent rate cut, traders anticipate further easing, with the bank's strategy facing scrutiny amid presidential criticism. This week, speeches from influential Fed officials will be critical in shaping market sentiment.
The stability in the dollar commenced the week, while stock markets hovered near record levels. The announcement of increased H-1B visa costs sparked unease in the tech sector, notably in Silicon Valley and India's IT firms, signaling potential impacts on future market dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
