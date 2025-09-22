Market Movements: Federal Reserve Speeches and Their Global Currency Impact
The dollar held steady as traders awaited Federal Reserve officials' speeches that might provide insights into the U.S. rate outlook. The yen and sterling saw fluctuations amid central bank decisions and economic challenges, while the broader market saw currency adjustments following rate decisions from the Fed, BoE, and BOJ.
On Monday, the dollar remained stable as the market anticipated a week filled with speeches from Federal Reserve officials. These talks are expected to offer further direction on the outlook for U.S. interest rates, following the central bank's recent move to resume its easing cycle.
Currency exchanges in Asia were notably calmer compared to the previous week's volatility, which was spurred by rate decisions from major central banks including the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England (BoE), and the Bank of Japan (BOJ). The yen fractionally dipped by 0.2% to 148.26 per dollar, just after the BOJ's unexpectedly hawkish rhetoric suggested a future rate hike. Additionally, the sterling dropped to a two-week low at $1.3453, constrained by domestic fiscal challenges and decisions by the BoE.
Key remarks from Fed officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, are highly anticipated this week as investors seek clarity on economic perspectives and the Fed's autonomy. New Fed Governor Stephen Miran is also scheduled to address his stance, particularly after his notable dissent in favor of a steeper rate cut. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar edged up slightly alongside positive economic responses, and the yuan gained ground following reduced Sino-U.S. trade tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
