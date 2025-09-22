Aavin's Festive Ghee Price Cut Amid GST Reform Debate

Aavin, the state-owned enterprise, has reduced the prices of its ghee products while announcing potential price adjustments for other goods due to the implementation of GST 2.0, starting Monday.

Amid this, the DMK has called for a reversal of the GST overhaul, contrasting with the BJP's portrayal of the reform as a festive gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Navarathri festival.

In response to the current ghee market and festival season demand, Aavin is offering discounts on ghee through wholesalers and retailers from September 22 to November 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)