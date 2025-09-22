Left Menu

Aavin's Festive Ghee Price Cut Amid GST Reform Debate

The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited, known as Aavin, has reduced ghee prices and announced a price review for other products aligning with the new GST 2.0. The DMK opposes the GST changes, while the BJP supports them as a significant reform by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-09-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 17:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aavin, the state-owned enterprise, has reduced the prices of its ghee products while announcing potential price adjustments for other goods due to the implementation of GST 2.0, starting Monday.

Amid this, the DMK has called for a reversal of the GST overhaul, contrasting with the BJP's portrayal of the reform as a festive gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Navarathri festival.

In response to the current ghee market and festival season demand, Aavin is offering discounts on ghee through wholesalers and retailers from September 22 to November 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

