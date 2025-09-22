GST Reforms and 'Swadeshi' Campaign: A Path to Self-Reliance

Union minister and Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth emphasized on Monday that GST reforms and the 'Swadeshi' campaign will propel India towards self-reliance. He described the decreased GST rates as a 'Navratri' gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at alleviating financial pressures on citizens.

The GST Council's decision to reduce tax rates on goods and services effective September 22 signifies a significant economic shift. According to Seth, a staggering 99% of everyday goods now fall within the minimal 5% tax bracket or are completely exempt, with the costs of essential medicines also seeing significant reductions.

During a visit to shops in Ranchi, Seth encouraged traders to prioritize 'Swadeshi' products, asserting this movement is crucial for achieving 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Meanwhile, the Congress criticized the revised GST policy as belated and ineffective, arguing it fails to address prolonged economic hardships, particularly for small and medium enterprises.

