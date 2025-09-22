CISF Secures India's Largest Upcoming Airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has officially assumed responsibility for the safety of the Noida International Airport, an anticipation-laden civil aviation facility in Uttar Pradesh. This move is aimed at equipping the airport with a robust counter-terrorist security cover as it approaches its grand opening.

On Monday, a team of 120 CISF commandos was deployed following an induction ceremony near Jewar, a locality in Gautam Buddha Nagar district. A senior official reported that the Union home ministry has sanctioned a total strength of 1,047 CISF personnel to ensure the comprehensive security of the airport, scheduled to open its doors on October 30.

The Noida International Airport, the 70th civil airport to receive CISF protection, is poised to be the largest in India upon its full development. Initially, it will feature a single runway and passenger terminal capable of managing 12 million travelers annually. Operations are projected to commence on 10 routes within 45 days post-inauguration.