Left Menu

India Diversifies Critical Mineral Imports Amid Growing Global Competition

India is actively seeking alternative sources for critical minerals to reduce dependence on China. Engaging with countries like Argentina and Australia, the government aims to bolster domestic processing capabilities and secure necessary resources. Strategic international agreements underscore India's urgent move to stabilize its mineral supply chain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:18 IST
India Diversifies Critical Mineral Imports Amid Growing Global Competition
Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary, NEST, Ministry of External Affairs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is taking decisive steps to lessen its dependency on China for critical mineral imports by tapping into new international markets. Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs, announced at the International Energy Conference that India has already signed an understanding with Argentina and is exploring other countries.

Currently reliant on China for crucial minerals like lithium and cobalt, India is implementing policies such as the National Critical Mineral Mission to diversify its sources. Singhvi pointed out the urgent need to enhance domestic processing capabilities to transform these raw materials into usable industrial inputs, reducing exposure to price fluctuations and geopolitical risks.

The strategy also focuses on building domestic capacity and securing India's future supply. By initiating talks with nations such as Australia and advancing partnerships, India aims to stabilize its mineral supply chain. While agreements like the interim Economic Trade Agreement with Australia are underway, India is encouraged to invest in these sectors aggressively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports Buzz: NFL Twists, Musetti's Rise, and Injuries Aplenty

Sports Buzz: NFL Twists, Musetti's Rise, and Injuries Aplenty

 Global
2
Decisive Blow: Top Naxal Leaders Eliminated by Security Forces

Decisive Blow: Top Naxal Leaders Eliminated by Security Forces

 India
3
Moldova's Political Turmoil: Allegations of Russian Interference Ahead of Crucial Election

Moldova's Political Turmoil: Allegations of Russian Interference Ahead of Cr...

 Global
4
Trump's Controversial Claims: Tylenol and Autism

Trump's Controversial Claims: Tylenol and Autism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025