Delhi's Green Transit Revolution: Groundbreaking Electric Bus Depot Unveiled

In a significant move towards sustainable transportation, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the Multi-Level Electric Bus Depot at Hari Nagar on Monday, celebrating it as a milestone in Delhi's green transformation. As part of the 'Sewa Pakhwada' to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, the depot aims to redefine mobility standards in the capital.

The Rs 420-crore project is set to house 400 electric buses with cutting-edge charging infrastructure and is expected to be completed within 24 months. Additionally, the depot will include commercial spaces, parking slots, and a rooftop solar plant, reinforcing the government's commitment to clean and efficient public transportation.

The initiative, praised for its model of financial self-sustainability, plans to enhance last-mile connectivity and double the electric bus fleet. With advanced facilities and self-reliant energy solutions, the depot sets a benchmark in sustainable urban infrastructure, securing Delhi's future as a leader in electric mobility.