Uniper and AM Green Ammonia Forge Landmark Renewable Ammonia Partnership

In a groundbreaking move for renewable energy, Uniper and AM Green Ammonia have signed an unprecedented long-term offtake agreement for renewable ammonia. This collaboration marks the first of its kind for an Indian company, representing a significant step in India's National Hydrogen Mission and aiming to position the country as a global leader in green hydrogen and ammonia exports.

The agreement stipulates that Uniper will procure up to 500,000 tons annually from AM Green's projects, with the first shipment anticipated in 2028. This initiative aligns with India's strategic vision for decarbonizing energy-intensive sectors and enhancing industrial sustainability through renewable ammonia as both a hydrogen carrier and a sustainable feedstock.

Openly supported by Indian and German leadership, this partnership will boost Europe's supply of low-carbon molecules, promoting cleaner production and sustainable growth. Uniper and AM Green are committed to maintaining strict compliance with European standards to ensure integrity and traceability in the renewable ammonia supply chain.