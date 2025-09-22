Left Menu

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Goldman Sachs Expands Partnership with IIMs in India

Goldman Sachs is expanding its 10,000 Women initiative in India, partnering with IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Lucknow to empower women entrepreneurs. This expansion aims to educate and mentor 1,000 women entrepreneurs annually, helping them overcome barriers and contribute significantly to India's economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:28 IST
Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Goldman Sachs Expands Partnership with IIMs in India
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The prestigious Indian Institutes of Management in Ahmedabad and Lucknow are joining forces with the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women initiative to foster the growth of women entrepreneurs. This collaboration aims to equip women with essential business skills and knowledge as part of a worldwide effort to stimulate economic development through education and networking.

The expansion of this partnership seeks to widen the program's reach, with plans to graduate 1,000 women entrepreneurs in India each year. Deepening ties with top-tier business schools, the initiative anticipates increasing its participant base from around 3,800 to 10,000 by 2033, according to Sonjoy Chatterjee, CEO of Goldman Sachs India. The enhanced program is expected to combine education, mentorship, and networking to fortify the role of women in India's economy.

This initiative aligns with India's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision and aims to address the structural barriers women entrepreneurs face, such as limited access to capital and networks. Supported by IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Lucknow, the program will foster a conducive environment for women-led businesses to thrive, creating a ripple effect of inspiration and growth in the entrepreneurial community.

Goldman Sachs' research points to a unique opportunity in India's demographic landscape, emphasizing the need for increased labor force participation by women. IIM Lucknow's association with Goldman Sachs underscores this necessity, aiming to dismantle obstacles and foster a supportive ecosystem. The program's success stories include quadrupling revenues and doubling workforces, contributing over 12,000 jobs and significant revenue to the Indian economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports Buzz: NFL Twists, Musetti's Rise, and Injuries Aplenty

Sports Buzz: NFL Twists, Musetti's Rise, and Injuries Aplenty

 Global
2
Decisive Blow: Top Naxal Leaders Eliminated by Security Forces

Decisive Blow: Top Naxal Leaders Eliminated by Security Forces

 India
3
Moldova's Political Turmoil: Allegations of Russian Interference Ahead of Crucial Election

Moldova's Political Turmoil: Allegations of Russian Interference Ahead of Cr...

 Global
4
Trump's Controversial Claims: Tylenol and Autism

Trump's Controversial Claims: Tylenol and Autism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025