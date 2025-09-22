Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Goldman Sachs Expands Partnership with IIMs in India

The prestigious Indian Institutes of Management in Ahmedabad and Lucknow are joining forces with the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women initiative to foster the growth of women entrepreneurs. This collaboration aims to equip women with essential business skills and knowledge as part of a worldwide effort to stimulate economic development through education and networking.

The expansion of this partnership seeks to widen the program's reach, with plans to graduate 1,000 women entrepreneurs in India each year. Deepening ties with top-tier business schools, the initiative anticipates increasing its participant base from around 3,800 to 10,000 by 2033, according to Sonjoy Chatterjee, CEO of Goldman Sachs India. The enhanced program is expected to combine education, mentorship, and networking to fortify the role of women in India's economy.

This initiative aligns with India's 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision and aims to address the structural barriers women entrepreneurs face, such as limited access to capital and networks. Supported by IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Lucknow, the program will foster a conducive environment for women-led businesses to thrive, creating a ripple effect of inspiration and growth in the entrepreneurial community.

Goldman Sachs' research points to a unique opportunity in India's demographic landscape, emphasizing the need for increased labor force participation by women. IIM Lucknow's association with Goldman Sachs underscores this necessity, aiming to dismantle obstacles and foster a supportive ecosystem. The program's success stories include quadrupling revenues and doubling workforces, contributing over 12,000 jobs and significant revenue to the Indian economy.

