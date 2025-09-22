Delhi Traders Welcome Festive GST Relief Amid Implementation Concerns

In a move hailed as a 'festive relief,' traders in Delhi praised the recent reduction in GST rates, introduced by the GST Council to coincide with Navaratri. The Council, which includes representation from both the Centre and states, announced cuts on taxes for about 375 goods and services, effective September 22.

The revised GST rates now see essential goods and services, including life-saving drugs, taxed at as low as five percent, with some completely exempt. Farmers benefit from lower or no GST, while educational materials also witness tax exemptions. This development is anticipated to ease financial burdens for consumers across various sectors.

While the reductions are celebrated, trade associations voice concerns about the mechanisms for refunds and proper implementation. Traders emphasize the need for clarity on implementation procedures, and workshops are planned to educate stakeholders. Authorities are encouraging the purchase of domestic goods to bolster the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)