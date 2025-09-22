Left Menu

Agarwal Community's Legacy Celebrated: CM Saini's Vision for Inclusive Development and Trade Reforms

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini applauded the Agarwal community for its historic contributions to society and trade, aligning state and national policies with Maharaja Agrasen's principles. Key initiatives include tax reforms, support for traders, and steps for industrial growth, celebrating inclusivity and economic advancement.

Updated: 22-09-2025 19:58 IST
Agarwal Community's Legacy Celebrated: CM Saini's Vision for Inclusive Development and Trade Reforms
In a recent address during 'Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti', Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the enduring contributions of the Agarwal community to society and the nation. Saini emphasized that the state and central governments are working in line with the values of the legendary King Agrasen, stressing the principle of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.

The Chief Minister outlined numerous initiatives designed to promote economic growth and inclusivity. These efforts include the establishment of the Haryana Vyapari Kalyan Board, tax reforms, a new MSME Department, and a GST Facilitation Cell to bolster industry and trade. Saini also shared plans for urban development through ownership rights for long-term occupants of municipal properties.

Key highlights included the simplification of the GST framework and the introduction of the e-Way Bill Yojana to aid inter-state trade. Additionally, Saini encouraged the use of Indian-made goods under the 'swadeshi' movement during the 'GST Bachat Utsav', fostering national pride and economic well-being. The Agarwal community's gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi for the tax reforms was also noted.

