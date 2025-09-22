Executive Shake-Up: Tapan Kumar Ghosh Resigns from Hyundai Motor India

Tapan Kumar Ghosh, a senior executive at Hyundai Motor India, has resigned, the company announced on Monday. The decision will take effect at the close of business on October 3, 2025.

Ghosh, who held the position of Function Head National Sales, is set to leave the South Korean automotive giant amidst a tangible investor response as reflected in the stock market.

Following the news of his departure, Hyundai's shares dipped by 3.14% on the BSE, closing at Rs 2,719.30. The company disclosed this development in a regulatory filing.