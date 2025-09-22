Left Menu

Executive Shake-Up: Tapan Kumar Ghosh Resigns from Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India announced the resignation of Tapan Kumar Ghosh, the national sales function head. Ghosh will leave the company at the end of business on October 3, 2025. This news coincided with a 3.14% drop in Hyundai's share price, closing at Rs 2,719.30 on the BSE.

  • Country:
  • India

Tapan Kumar Ghosh, a senior executive at Hyundai Motor India, has resigned, the company announced on Monday. The decision will take effect at the close of business on October 3, 2025.

Ghosh, who held the position of Function Head National Sales, is set to leave the South Korean automotive giant amidst a tangible investor response as reflected in the stock market.

Following the news of his departure, Hyundai's shares dipped by 3.14% on the BSE, closing at Rs 2,719.30. The company disclosed this development in a regulatory filing.

