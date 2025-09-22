Italy Erupts: Nationwide Protests Against Gaza Offensive

Demonstrators clashed with police in Milan and other Italian cities on Monday, protesting against Israel's offensive in Gaza, with tens of thousands marching in Rome and dockworkers blocking ports to support Palestinians. According to a Reuters witness, police fired tear gas at central Milan station to disperse protesters.

Reports from Italy's ANSA news agency indicate over 10 arrests in Milan, with 60 police officers injured. The protests align with a nationwide strike by trade unions denouncing the mass killing of Palestinians. Demonstrations also disrupted ports in Venice, Genoa, Livorno, and Trieste.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a staunch supporter of Israel, condemned the violence, asserting it harms Italian citizens without aiding Palestinians. Elsewhere, traffic was halted in Bologna, and thousands rallied in Rome, affecting public transport and closing schools across Italy.