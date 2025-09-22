KEC International Secures Major Power Transmission Orders

KEC International, a global leader in infrastructure and EPC projects, has announced a significant achievement this week, securing new orders totaling Rs 3,243 crore. This major boost is in the field of power transmission and distribution.

The orders include the construction of 400 kV transmission lines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and supply agreements for towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas. These projects underscore KEC's continued global expansion and capability in delivering large-scale infrastructure across continents.

Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director & CEO of KEC International Ltd, emphasized the strategic importance of the Middle East as a growth area. The company's order intake for the year now stands at an impressive Rs 11,700 crore, indicating strong market performance and future growth potential.

