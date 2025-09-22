KEC International Secures Major Power Transmission Orders
KEC International announced new orders worth Rs 3,243 crore for power transmission and distribution projects, including 400 kV lines in the UAE and supply projects in the Americas. This reflects the Middle East's strategic importance to KEC, with orders totaling Rs 11,700 crore so far this year.
KEC International, a global leader in infrastructure and EPC projects, has announced a significant achievement this week, securing new orders totaling Rs 3,243 crore. This major boost is in the field of power transmission and distribution.
The orders include the construction of 400 kV transmission lines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and supply agreements for towers, hardware, and poles in the Americas. These projects underscore KEC's continued global expansion and capability in delivering large-scale infrastructure across continents.
Vimal Kejriwal, Managing Director & CEO of KEC International Ltd, emphasized the strategic importance of the Middle East as a growth area. The company's order intake for the year now stands at an impressive Rs 11,700 crore, indicating strong market performance and future growth potential.
